0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 08:16

Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad

Story Code : 876409
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
The attack on Besmaya base on Friday afternoon caused no casualties, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The rockets, which were launched from the al-Dainiyah area in Diyala province, caused some material damage to the base, the military said.

On Saturday, the US-led coalition in Iraq is scheduled to hand over control of the Besmaya base, where Spain has led the training of Iraqi security forces since 2015.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the rocket attack, Al-Monitor reported.

Over the 4th of July weekend, rockets were launched at Baghdad International Airport and the city’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy. Last month, on the eve of a highly anticipated meeting between American and Iraqi officials, a rocket landed near the US Embassy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020