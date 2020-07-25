Palestinian Minor Kidnapped by Undercover Israel Soldiers

Islam Times - A 12-year-old Palestinian child was kidnapped by an undercover Israeli soldier from the occupied town of Issawiya, a report said.

According to local witnesses, undercover Israeli forces were in a civilian car which they abducted Moath Ewewi in and drove him away to an unknown destination, WAFA news agency reported.The town, near Jerusalem al-Quds, has been subject to ongoing violations, including the abduction of many Palestinians, daily invasions and violent searches of homes, in addition to excessively high fines and fees imposed on the residents.This systematic and widespread campaign of regular raids and kidnappings to instill fear among the Palestinians, and to keep them suppressed, is a serious violation of international and humanitarian laws, according to human rights groups.Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up three Palestinians after breaking into their houses today in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, claiming to search for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.Despite the coronavirus crisis, Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds have witnessed noticeable escalation in Israeli attacks, home raids and arrest campaigns lately, which is seen as an attempt to put more pressure on Palestinian natives of Jerusalem to force them to leave the city and clear the way for new Jewish-only settlement projects.