0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 09:16

US Counterintelligence Chief Warns of Possible Meddling In 2020 Elections

Story Code : 876425
US Counterintelligence Chief Warns of Possible Meddling In 2020 Elections
The Head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said there were signs that foreign powers were trying to make inroads into political campaigns and seeking access to the voting infrastructure.

He said that while the US electoral system is "extraordinarily difficult" to strike offline or alter the result without raising red flags, there were also signs that foreign adversaries were trying to sway the US public opinion through use of traditional and social media.

“The American public has a role to play in securing the election, particularly in maintaining vigilance against foreign influence,” he said, as cited by Reuters.

Earlier in the week, the Democratic party came out with a letter warning that foreign adversaries were trying to affect the outcome of the 2020 vote and the work of the Congress.

According to reports in the US media, a classified addendum to the letter warned that Russia could be funneling information to the Senate probe into Hunter Biden, son of presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, who used to be a board member of a Ukrainian energy company linked with multiple corruption cases.

The Democrats lashed out against Evanina's warning Friday, saying it was too generic and put adversaries of different capabilities and intents into the same basket.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020