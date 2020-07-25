0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 09:18

‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra

The aggression injured at least two persons and caused a fire in forests.

The source, as cited by state-run SANA news agency, said: "Today, at 11 pm local time, ‘Israeli’ helicopters fired missiles at three forward positions in the province of Quneitra."

Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ military admitted the aggression, claiming it was in retaliation to munitions fired towards the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the day.

According to the Syrian state television, explosions were heard near the town of Hader in the Quneitra Province.
Source : SANA
