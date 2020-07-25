0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 10:06

Sayyed Nasrallah Urges People to Abide by Coronavirus Measures

Story Code : 876444
The video, which was published by Hezbollah media office late Friday, went viral on social media.

Along with the scenes showing Sayyed Nasrallah wearing the mask, the footage included a voice message which the Resistance Leader had delivered earlier during a speech last March when he announced forming a task force by Hezbollah to help the Lebanese government and especially the Health Ministry to confront the viral disease.

“With patience, resistance, tolerance, trust in Allah, prayers, Duaa, hardworking and abiding by measures and scientific (instructions) we shall triumph in this battle,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in the message.

Sayyed Nasrallah also appeared writing the following text: “We have to win in the war against coronavirus. People can do it, they just have to abide by (health) measures and this is easy. If we change some (social) habits and commit to such measures, certainly we will triumph. However, if we fail to comply with them, our society will face a great disaster on many levels, God forbid!”
