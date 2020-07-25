0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 10:09

Any US Crime to Expedite Demise of ‘Israel’, Iranian Speaker Warns

Story Code : 876448
Any US Crime to Expedite Demise of ‘Israel’, Iranian Speaker Warns
In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said he had been briefed on the details of the new “adventurist move by the American terrorists” after the harassment of the Iranian Beirut-bound passenger plane by two US fighter jets over the Syrian airspace Thursday night.

Qalibaf said the US is lying about the incident, noting the Iranian passenger plane’s pilot has announced that he received traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) warnings twice as the two US fighter jets were flying too closely.

“The Americans made an attempt to prepare the ground for a possible mistake in order to achieve preplanned ominous objectives,” the Iranian speaker said.

He warned that any American crime will undoubtedly expedite the humiliating destruction of the arrogant powers in the region, particularly the Zionist regime.

Two US fighter jets came close to the Mahan Air passenger plane in Syrian airspace on Thursday, causing the pilot to quickly change altitude to avoid collision.

A video posted on Friday by Iran’s IRIB news agency showed a jet from the window of a plane and blood on the face of a passenger – reportedly as a result from an injury sustained during the sudden altitude change.

The IRIB initially reported a single Israeli jet had come near the plane but later quoted the pilot as saying there were two jets which identified themselves as American.

The pilot of the passenger plane contacted the jet pilots to warn them about keeping a safe distance and the jet pilots identified themselves as American, the IRIB reported.

The plane later landed in Beirut, safely evacuating its passengers, some of whom were injured.

After refueling, it immediately took off and returned to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020