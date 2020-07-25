US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba

Islam Times - The spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance condemned the harassment of the Iranian passenger airplane, flying from Tehran to Beirut, by the American fighters, describing it as the behavior of bandits and Mafia groups.

Condemning the harassment of the Iranian passenger airplane by American fighters, the spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Engineer Nasr al-Shimmari in a tweet wrote, “Each day, the world comes to know more and more about the fact the US acts based the logic of Mafia groups and bandits and not according to the logic of government and law."“It can be said that the harassment of the Iranian aeroplane revealed the ugliness of the US face more than before; an image known to some and ignored by others due to their inferiority complex or self-interests,” al-Shimmari added.On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also reacted to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, noting that Iran will give a firm response in proper time.