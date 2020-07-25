0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 11:19

US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba

Story Code : 876476
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
Condemning the harassment of the Iranian passenger airplane by American fighters, the spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Engineer Nasr al-Shimmari in a tweet wrote, “Each day, the world comes to know more and more about the fact the US acts based the logic of Mafia groups and bandits and not according to the logic of government and law."

“It can be said that the harassment of the Iranian aeroplane revealed the ugliness of the US face more than before; an image known to some and ignored by others due to their inferiority complex or self-interests,” al-Shimmari added.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also reacted to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, noting that Iran will give a firm response in proper time.
Related Stories
Language of Force is What Americans Understand: al-Nujaba
Islam Times - The spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance said as the language of force is the only tongue that the US understands, the Resistance groups unanimously seek the expulsion ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020