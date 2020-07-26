Coalition hands over Besmaya base to Iraqi Security Forces

Islam Times - The US-led Coalition on Saturday officially handed the Besmaya military base near Baghdad to Iraqi Security Forces, the latest of several military bases to be transferred to Iraqi control.

“Iraqi forces trained here were critical in the liberation of Mosul three years ago. Besmaya serves as a shining example of Iraqi military capability,” said the coalition’s deputy commander for strategy Maj. Gen Gerald Strickland, according to a statement circulated by the coalition.The handover comes less than 24 hours after a rocket attack targeted the base on Friday afternoon, causing material damage to the site.No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.The is the seventh base to be transferred to Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) this year, according to the statement.Troops will be withdrawn from the base “in the coming days.”