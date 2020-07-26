Nuclear US Navy aircraft Carrier Arrives in Mediterranean Sea

Islam Times - Nuclear US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived in the Mediterranean Sea along with 12 war ships, media reports said on Saturday.

UK’s The Saxon news website reported that the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower with a group of escorts on Saturday, will enter the Mediterranean sea through the Suez canal. The carrier will travel to the area South of the Greek island of Crete, where they will be held joint exercises with the Greek air force.It notes that the carrier will be on the edge of the Greek exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The exercise will involve four pairs of F-16 aircraft that fly from Souda airport, Crete, and four F-18 aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.The report stresses that this is the first significant intervention of the United States after arising Tuesday a crisis with Turkey.