Yellow Vest Protesters Hold Anti-Govt Rallies in French Capital

Islam Times - Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Saturday while wearing yellow vests.

The protesters were seen marching from the Place de l'Europe to the Esplanade de la Defense, holding flags and banners and chanting slogans, while police were seen observing the demonstration.Protesters said that they don’t want a president who alone has the say on war or peace and demanded changing the constitution and stressed that the demonstrators want the people to be able to make decisions.They also demanded the increase of the minimum wage and accused the government of not fulfilling its promises in this regard.