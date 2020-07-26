0
Sunday 26 July 2020 - 09:14

Yellow Vest Protesters Hold Anti-Govt Rallies in French Capital

Story Code : 876629
The protesters were seen marching from the Place de l'Europe to the Esplanade de la Defense, holding flags and banners and chanting slogans, while police were seen observing the demonstration.

Protesters said that they don’t want a president who alone has the say on war or peace and demanded changing the constitution and stressed that the demonstrators want the people to be able to make decisions.

They also demanded the increase of the minimum wage and accused the government of not fulfilling its promises in this regard.
