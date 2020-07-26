0
Sunday 26 July 2020 - 11:20

Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times

Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
The Lebanese Army said in a statement that the unmanned aerial aircraft crossed into Lebanese skies at around 5:50 a.m. local time (0250 GMT) on Friday and left at around 12 p.m. They hovered over southern Lebanon and conducted 20 missions.

The statement added that Israeli aircraft violated Lebanese airspace 9 times on Saturday.

All violations were in a circular flight format and are being monitored in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), it said.

“Enemy forces have flown unmanned air vehicles with observational purposes, and flown them over the southern Hula province,” Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.
