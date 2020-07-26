0
Sunday 26 July 2020 - 12:11

US to Continue Efforts to Extend Iran Arms Embargo: Hook

Story Code : 876673
US to Continue Efforts to Extend Iran Arms Embargo: Hook
Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, the US official said that the White House has a plan and tries to attract the votes of permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The important point is that this arms embargo should be extended, he said, without noting that according to the binding UN-endorsed JCPOA, the sanctions should be lifted in October.

He went on to claim that without the embargo in place, Iran’s danger will be increased in the region as more arms would be exported to Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Hook also noted that he has scheduled some meetings with officials of Western and Arab countries to pursue the issue.

The Trump administration has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. Washington has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Donald Trump ceased his country's participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has strongly condemned US efforts, noting that US is no longer a participant to the JCPOA since its illegal withdrawal from the deal and hence, cannot start the mechanism.

Meanwhile, Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow highlight that the arms embargo should be lifted as mentioned in the JCPOA.
Related Stories
Shootings killed 18 people in US per day since Sandy Hook, study shows
Islam Times - Shooting attacks in the United States have killed an average of 18 people every day since the carnage of Sandy Hook Elementary School ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020