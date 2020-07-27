0
Monday 27 July 2020 - 00:45

US Move to Close Chinese Consulate ‘Baseless Aggression’: Venezuelan FM

Story Code : 876731
"The political, ideological, diplomatic, economic and media escalation of the US government against the People's Republic of China constitutes a baseless aggression against a sovereign country," Arreaza said on his Twitter account.

"Crafting lies to attack China is part of (US President Donald) Trump's electoral despair," Arreaza said, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the United States abruptly demanded that China close its Consulate General in Houston, the first consulate set up by China in the US after the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Islam Times - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has taken refuge at the French Embassy in the country’s capital, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza ...
