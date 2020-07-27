US Move to Close Chinese Consulate ‘Baseless Aggression’: Venezuelan FM

Islam Times - The US decision to close the Chinese Consulate General in Houston is a "baseless aggression," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on social media Saturday to voice his support for China.

"The political, ideological, diplomatic, economic and media escalation of the US government against the People's Republic of China constitutes a baseless aggression against a sovereign country," Arreaza said on his Twitter account."Crafting lies to attack China is part of (US President Donald) Trump's electoral despair," Arreaza said, Xinhua news agency reported.On Tuesday, the United States abruptly demanded that China close its Consulate General in Houston, the first consulate set up by China in the US after the establishment of their diplomatic ties.