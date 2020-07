Islam Times - An ‘Israeli’ spy drone crashed Sunday at 20:00, Lebanon time, inside the surroundings of the Awaydah hill in the village of Odaisseh, south Lebanon.

Later, the ‘Israeli’ occupation army’s spokesman announced that an unmanned vehicle fell down inside the Lebanese territories while on an ‘operational activity’ along the border. The spokesman further claimed that there is no fear that the information gathered by the drone would be leaked.Relatively, Hezbollah’s Central Military Media released photos of the drone after it crashed.