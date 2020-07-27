0
Monday 27 July 2020 - 11:11

Iran To Continue Peaceful Nuclear Program: Araqchi

Story Code : 876861
Iran To Continue Peaceful Nuclear Program: Araqchi
“Whenever our interests regarding the Nuclear Deal are served, we will be ready to return to all our JCPOA-related commitments,” Araqchi underscored.

He went on to say that Iran is a member of NPT and conducts its nuclear activities in accordance with IAEA regulations.

“As a responsible and accountable country to the international community, Iran has responded to all ambiguities and misinformation regarding its nuclear activities,” he added.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Araqchi maintained that Iran has fulfilled its commitment regarding the Deal, however, other parties failed to meet their obligations, claiming that their banking system is closely connected with the US financial system.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called 5+1. Iran accepted to limit its nuclear program in return for the removal of UN sanctions. Despite all the reports of the IAEA which approved Iran’s adherence to its commitments, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal in May 2018 and unilaterally imposed harshest sanctions against Iran in defiance of the international law.

Tehran implemented a 1-year ‘strategic patience’ in face of sanctions, calling on other parties to the deal to safeguard its interests. One year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced that it would reduce commitments to the deal in 60-day intervals.

Tehran’s fifth and final step was taken in early January. Iran announced that it will observe no operational limitations on its nuclear industry, with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development.

The Iranian government, however, emphasized that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] as was the case in the past. Iran has repeatedly announced that it is ready to resume fulfilling its commitments under the landmark nuclear deal if sanctions imposed on the country are removed and it can avail itself of the JCPOA’s benefits.
Related Stories
India determined to save Iran nuclear deal: Araqchi
Islam Times - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says India is determined to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.)
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020