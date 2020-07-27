First Group of Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Mecca

Islam Times - The first group of pilgrims arrived at Jeddah International Airport to go to Mecca, coming from the different regions of Saudi Arabia amid strict precautions to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The official account of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Twitter has posted videos of pilgrims arriving for the Hajj pilgrimage this year.Pilgrims from across Saudi Arabia have begun arriving in Mecca for the annual Hajj season amid the coronavirus pandemicThe first bus carrying pilgrims arrived in the holy city on Saturday. People were seen wearing masks and social distancing. Their body temperatures were checked at the hotel entrance.But this year, the Saudi government decided not to accept pilgrims from abroad for the season that continues until early August to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims will be allowed to attend the pilgrimage.Saudi Arabia is seeing more than 2,000 new cases daily. Authorities require disinfecting and other measures to prevent the spread of infection.