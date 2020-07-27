0
Monday 27 July 2020 - 11:34

First Group of Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Mecca

Story Code : 876865
First Group of Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Mecca
The official account of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Twitter has posted videos of pilgrims arriving for the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Pilgrims from across Saudi Arabia have begun arriving in Mecca for the annual Hajj season amid the coronavirus pandemic

The first bus carrying pilgrims arrived in the holy city on Saturday. People were seen wearing masks and social distancing. Their body temperatures were checked at the hotel entrance.

But this year, the Saudi government decided not to accept pilgrims from abroad for the season that continues until early August to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims will be allowed to attend the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia is seeing more than 2,000 new cases daily. Authorities require disinfecting and other measures to prevent the spread of infection.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020