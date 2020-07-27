On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides

Islam Times- Dozens of drummers beat out entrancing rhythms and a crowd of hundreds danced joyfully as the setting sun cast a soft pink glow on distant Mount Hood. Poster boards bearing the names of dozens of Black men and women killed by police stirred in a gentle breeze as the energy built to fever pitch and more and more people poured into the square.

Xavier Minor, 10; his mother, Barbie Minor; Kali Minor, 14; and father, Kamon Minor, from left, participate in a protest in Portland, Ore., Friday evening, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

A federal officer stands in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse during a Black Lives Matter protest Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The fence protecting a federal courthouse in Portland is a dividing line between radically different world views. The demonstrators outside and the federal agents inside traverse the same mayhem but their experiences could not be more different. (July 27)

A demonstrator tries to climb over a fence during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Green lines cast by protesters' laser pointers cross the darkened lobby of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse as federal officers wait for a possible skirmish with demonstrators Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Federal officers move toward demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A federal officer waits to be called up to assist in handling protesters in the darkened lobby of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Federal officers advance on protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A protester carries an umbrella as federal police officers deploy tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)