Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Claims about Clashing with Resistance, Vows Response to the Shelling of Lebanese Village

Islam Times - Hezbollah denies all “Israeli” media reports about a fire or clashes from its part in the occupied Shebaa Farms, and confirms that the “Israeli” shelling of civilian houses in the Lebanese villages of Hebbariyah and Kfarshouba won't go unanswered.

Victory comes from no one but Allah the Almighty



The Islamic Resistance

The horror experienced by the “Israeli” occupation army and its settlers at the Lebanese borders, as well as the enemy's complete inability to identify the intentions of the Resistance made them move in a tense manner.The “Israeli” reports are mere attempts to invent false and fake victories.All that the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about the fall of martyrs and wounded among the Resistance in the shelling that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms is absolutely untrue.The Islamic Resistance confirms that there was no clash nor shooting from its side until now, but rather it was a one-sided shooting, due to the enemy’s fear, anxiety and uneasiness.Our response to the martyrdom of the Mujahd brother Ali Kamel Mohsen, who was martyred by the Zionist aggression on the outskirts of Damascus International Airport, is definitely coming and the Zionists only have to wait for the punishment to their crimes.The shelling that took place today on the Lebanese village of Hebbariyah and that targeted a civilian's home will not go unpunished at all.There's always tomorrow.