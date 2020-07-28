0
Tuesday 28 July 2020 - 08:21

Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Claims about Clashing with Resistance, Vows Response to the Shelling of Lebanese Village

The horror experienced by the “Israeli” occupation army and its settlers at the Lebanese borders, as well as the enemy's complete inability to identify the intentions of the Resistance made them move in a tense manner.

The “Israeli” reports are mere attempts to invent false and fake victories.

All that the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about the fall of martyrs and wounded among the Resistance in the shelling that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms is absolutely untrue.

The Islamic Resistance confirms that there was no clash nor shooting from its side until now, but rather it was a one-sided shooting, due to the enemy’s fear, anxiety and uneasiness.

Our response to the martyrdom of the Mujahd brother Ali Kamel Mohsen, who was martyred by the Zionist aggression on the outskirts of Damascus International Airport, is definitely coming and the Zionists only have to wait for the punishment to their crimes.

The shelling that took place today on the Lebanese village of Hebbariyah and that targeted a civilian's home will not go unpunished at all.

There's always tomorrow.

 
Victory comes from no one but Allah the Almighty

The Islamic Resistance
