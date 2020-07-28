0
Tuesday 28 July 2020 - 10:56

Russian Warplane Scrambled to Intercept US Plane over Black Sea

Story Code : 877112
Russian Warplane Scrambled to Intercept US Plane over Black Sea
"To intercept the target, an Su-27 fighter from the Air Defence Forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement said, according to RIA Novosti.

After the US Navy reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia's border, the Russian fighter returned to its home airfield.

Earlier in the day, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching Russia's state border over neutral waters in the Black Sea.

The entire flight of the Russian aircraft was conducted in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Violations of the Russian state border were not allowed, the NDCC added.

The US-Ukraine co-hosted Sea Breeze-2020 multinational military exercises, which started on July 20, were completed on Monday in the Black Sea after all the planned manoeuvre tasks were fulfilled, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

About 2,000 servicemen from nine countries, more than 20 warships, as well as aircraft and helicopters, participated in the naval drills. This year, the event also included Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, and Turkey.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020