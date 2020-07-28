Trump National Security Adviser Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for Covid-19 but the White House said his infection poses no risk to the president or Vice President Mike Pence.

O’Brien, 54, the closest person to the president known to have contracted the disease, has been out of the office since late last week, according to a person familiar with the matter.The adviser caught the virus while taking a few days off from work, spending time with his family, according to people familiar with the matter. His daughter, who is college age, became ill first, White House economic director Larry Kudlow told reporters.O’Brien “has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. “There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president.”O’Brien initially tested negative before receiving a positive result, they said. He hasn’t seen the president since before his vacation.“I haven’t seen him lately,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.Since his diagnosis, O’Brien has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, doing most of his work by phone, another person said. The people asked not to be named to discuss details that aren’t yet public.O’Brien and senior staff on the NSC are tested daily for Covid-19. His office is near the Oval Office and Pence’s West Wing office.His infection comes as the pandemic continues to surge with infections and deaths on the rise in many US states. Trump last week resumed regular briefings to reporters about the virus after polls showed voters increasingly disapprove of the president’s handling of the virus.There have been 16.2 million cases of coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began earlier this year, with deaths passing 648,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In the US, there have been more than 4.2 million cases and 146,935 deaths, according to the data.