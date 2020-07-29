IRGC: Iran Won’t Initiate Aggression, But Is Fully Offensive in Tactics

Islam Times - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami said Iran will never initiate any offensive, but assumes a fully offensive mode when it comes to tactical and operational performance.

“We will never launch an offensive against any country,” Major General Salami stressed on Tuesday, adding that the Corps’ activities are completely “defensive” in nature on the strategic level.The commander, however, asserted, “We are fully offensive in [our] tactic and operation.”General Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of the final phase of large-scale aerial and naval drills, codenamed Payambar-e A’zam [The Great Prophet] 14, that enlist the IRGC’s Aerospace Division and Navy.The maneuvers that are to be followed up on Wednesday, span the general area of the Hormozgan Province, west of the strategic Hormuz Strait, and the Gulf.Tuesday saw the Corps stage “all-out and multi-layer” strikes against the life-size replica of a Nimitz-class US aircraft carrier, which the American navy usually sails into the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.The IRGC’s servicemen began the episode by destroying the mock carrier’s accompaniment with coast-to-sea fire.State television aired footage showing the damage caused to the mock aircraft carrier following the operational juncture.Elite divers then took action by delivering a “confusing blow” to the carrier’s command bridge, namely the room from which the vessel is steered.Coming in next was one of the newest additions to Iran’s military powerhouse, a helicopter capable of firing missiles that likewise released the projectiles onto the main target.The IRGC commandos then rappelled onto the mock carrier as speedboats circled around it.The Corps’ ground forces, meanwhile, successfully drilled downing an enemy surveillance drone.Rocket launchers rounded up the stage with regular and precision barrages.