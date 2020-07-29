0
Wednesday 29 July 2020 - 10:07

Russia, China Creating More Advanced Missile Defense Systems: Pentagon

Story Code : 877315
Russia, China Creating More Advanced Missile Defense Systems: Pentagon
''China and Russia are developing increasingly capable and numerous missile defense systems, and integrating them into their defense strategies as they compete with the United States,'' an unnamed Department of Defense official was quoted as saying, TASS reported.

According to the official, the missile defense domain is becoming an important element of rivalry between superpowers.

The statement says that China "is heavily dependent on Russian missile capabilities at present."

The Chinese are assiduously studying the problem and have invested in research to build their own capabilities, DOD officials said.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea has said that during talks with Russia, Washington would certainly not undertake any commitments in the missile defense domain.
Related Stories
Russian GPS system in US stirs spying fears in CIA, Pentagon
Islam Times - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon have been waging a campaign to prevent a major Russian space agency from building what they perceive to be spying structures ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020