Russia, China Creating More Advanced Missile Defense Systems: Pentagon

Islam Times - Russia and China are working actively to develop more and more advanced and numerous missile defense systems, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

''China and Russia are developing increasingly capable and numerous missile defense systems, and integrating them into their defense strategies as they compete with the United States,'' an unnamed Department of Defense official was quoted as saying, TASS reported.According to the official, the missile defense domain is becoming an important element of rivalry between superpowers.The statement says that China "is heavily dependent on Russian missile capabilities at present."The Chinese are assiduously studying the problem and have invested in research to build their own capabilities, DOD officials said.US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea has said that during talks with Russia, Washington would certainly not undertake any commitments in the missile defense domain.