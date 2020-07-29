0
Wednesday 29 July 2020 - 11:18

US Forces Ordered to Stay in Bunkers During IRGC Drills - Reports

Story Code : 877323
US Forces Ordered to Stay in Bunkers During IRGC Drills - Reports
Citing her “sources” and those of the CNN, a reporter for the BBC wrote in a post on her official page on Tuesday that US troops based in the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Kuwait and Qatar had been briefly put on “high alert” due to “concerns” over Iran’s missile activities.

Other sources identified the facilities as al-Dhafra base in the UAE and al-Udeid air base in Qatar, saying the American troops deployed there had been asked to stay in bunkers.

US forces in Qatar and the UAE “went on high alert early Tuesday and were asked to stay in bunkers, due to intelligence indicators showing an Iranian ballistic missile had been fired and possibly headed their way, US officials tell CNN,” a Twitter user said, indicating that the US forces had misread the trajectory of Iranian missiles.

The reported high-alert notice came as the IRGC started the final phase of large-scale aerial and naval drills, codenamed Payambar-e Azam [The Great Prophet] 14, involving the elite force’s Aerospace Division and Navy.

The maneuvers were held in the general area of the Hormozgan Province, west of the strategic Hormuz Strait, and the Gulf.

The drills featured missiles, vessels, drones, and radars, and are designed to practice both offensive and defensive missions.

Tuesday saw the Corps stage strikes against the life-size replica of a Nimitz-class US aircraft carrier, which the American navy usually sails into the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

The high-alert notice came a week after Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran would definitely deliver a “counterblow” to the United States over the assassination of top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in January.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget this issue and will definitely deal the counterblow to the Americans,” Imam Khamenei said while receiving visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran last week.

General Soleimani, former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was assassinated in a US airstrike at Baghdad airport on January 3 upon an order by US President Donald Trump.
Related Stories
Eight Iranian sailors executed in Saudi city of Dammam: Reports
Islam Times - Officials in Saudi Arabia have reportedly executed eight Iranian sailors in the city of Dammam without any legal proceedings, a Saudi ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020