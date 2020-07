Islam Times - Former head of Jewish terrorism branch at the ‘Israeli’ intelligence service Shabak, Dvir Kariv tackled the latest escalating violence in the ‘Israeli’ society.

In an interview with the ‘Israeli’ radio 103 FM, he warned that ‘Israel’ is on the eve of a political assassination, without knowing if it is rightist or leftist, stressing that preventing this political assassination is a must because the fire is very high. “We must prevent this single killer.”