Islam Times - The United States plans to withdraw 12,000 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday.

“The current EUCOM [European Command] plan re-positions approximately 11,900 military personnel from Germany,” Esper said during a press conference at the Pentagon.According to him, the US troops would begin leaving Germany in just a few weeks and would then be re-positioned to Belgium and Italy amid the Pentagon’s plans to deploy part of them closer to Russian borders.