0
Thursday 30 July 2020 - 01:16

Trump Vows to ‘Respond Appropriately’ If Russian Bounty Allegations Proven True

Story Code : 877444
Trump Vows to ‘Respond Appropriately’ If Russian Bounty Allegations Proven True
The allegations of Moscow allegedly paying bounties to the Taliban, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, for the killing of US servicemen stationed in Afghanistan first surfaced in The New York Times on 2 June. The newspaper claimed to have obtained a report drafted by American intelligence proving the existence of cooperation between the two.

POTUS has faced a harsh wave of criticism from his opponents over his lack of a reaction to unconfirmed reports in the media about alleged bounties that the Kremlin purportedly paid to the Taliban for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan. The existence of these bounties has so far been denied by both Moscow and the US president.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020