Trump Vows to ‘Respond Appropriately’ If Russian Bounty Allegations Proven True

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has promised to respond appropriately if the allegations about Russian bounties to the Taliban turn out to be true. He went on to add that he would be “very angry” if the information that was previously published in the US media is shown to be correct.

The allegations of Moscow allegedly paying bounties to the Taliban, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, for the killing of US servicemen stationed in Afghanistan first surfaced in The New York Times on 2 June. The newspaper claimed to have obtained a report drafted by American intelligence proving the existence of cooperation between the two.POTUS has faced a harsh wave of criticism from his opponents over his lack of a reaction to unconfirmed reports in the media about alleged bounties that the Kremlin purportedly paid to the Taliban for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan. The existence of these bounties has so far been denied by both Moscow and the US president.