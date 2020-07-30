‘Israeli’ Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Threatening to Murder Netanyahu

Islam Times - The political chaos in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories has risen to seething levels.

‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported that the Zionist Police arrested a man Tuesday night on suspicion of threatening to murder Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The 31yo man from Ramla, arrived near Netanyahu’s office in occupied al-Quds, using defamatory language against the Netanyahu couple, the police said.Two knives and a plastic gun were found at his disposal, and the court extended his custody until Sunday.The suspect, being homeless, “frustrated and hungry,” said that he and his family are suffering economically, his lawyer stipulated as cited by Haaretz.Netanyahu took to Twitter, imploring the public to “lower the level of flames and uphold civil order,” -- referring to the Tel Aviv protest last night that escalated into street violence.Relatively, ‘Israel’ Police said that “we take violence of any kind seriously. Last night multiple marches took place across the city of Tel Aviv which were not coordinated with the police in advance. In one instance, police forces identified a brawl and arrested one suspect for hurling a rock.”Anonymous sources with knowledge of a launched probe were cited by ‘Israeli’ N12 outlet as saying that “in the coming hours there will be a development in the investigation.”