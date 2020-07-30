0
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief

Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s first trip since taking office to Iran and his meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani showed the “depth of ties and common interests” between the two nations, Alfayyadh told al-Mayadeen TV channel on Wednesday.

He added that the ties between the two neighboring countries are at "its best level".

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Kadhimi traveled to Tehran last week for a two-day visit. He also sat down with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
