0
Thursday 30 July 2020 - 11:23

Trump Wonders Why US Should Defend Germany from Russia

Story Code : 877514
Trump Wonders Why US Should Defend Germany from Russia
"Germany pays Russia billions of dollars a year for Energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia. What’s that all about?" he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, commenting on Washington’s decision to pull part of the US contingent out of Germany.

He also reproached Berlin for not spending sufficient amount of funds to support NATO’s collective defense.

"Also, Germany is very delinquent in their 2% fee to NATO. We are therefore moving some troops out of Germany!" he tweeted, TASS reported.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the US would pull 11,900 troops out of Germany. He said that the US would bring about 6,400 forces home and relocate about 5,600 troops to Italy and Belgium. The US will keep no more than 25,000 servicemen in Germany.

Trump announced on June 15 that Washington would reduce the number of US troops in Germany from 34,500 to 25,000 unless Berlin agreed to pay for their deployment and raise defense spending in accordance with NATO agreements.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that all NATO countries spend at least two percent of their gross domestic products on defense. The US president confirmed on June 24 that Washington planned to move some troops from Germany to Poland. Esper and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley presented the final troop withdrawal plan to Trump on June 29.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
30 July 2020
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
30 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
29 July 2020
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020