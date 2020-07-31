0
Friday 31 July 2020 - 00:12

Several Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Tal Halaf in Hasaka Countryside

Several Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Tal Halaf in Hasaka Countryside
The explosion also killed and injured a number of the Turkish occupation-backed terrorists.

Civil and media identical sources said that a car bomb exploded at the western entrance of Tal Halaf town to the west of occupied Ras al-Ayn city, claiming the lives of a number of civilians and burning a number of cars.

The sources added that the explosion also killed a number of terrorists affiliated to the so-called groups of “al-Hamzat Brigade” and “Civil Police.”
