Several Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Tal Halaf in Hasaka Countryside
Story Code : 877606
The explosion also killed and injured a number of the Turkish occupation-backed terrorists.
Civil and media identical sources said that a car bomb exploded at the western entrance of Tal Halaf town to the west of occupied Ras al-Ayn city, claiming the lives of a number of civilians and burning a number of cars.
The sources added that the explosion also killed a number of terrorists affiliated to the so-called groups of “al-Hamzat Brigade” and “Civil Police.”