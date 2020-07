Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has suggested that the November presidential election should be delayed to prevent fraud that might result from mail-in voting.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that mail-in ballots would lead to “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election” in US history.“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote,” he wrote.Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that the November election might be tainted by fraud if mail-in balloting is used widely to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.