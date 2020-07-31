0
Friday 31 July 2020 - 00:58

IRGC Warns of Iran’s Crushing Response to Any Aggression

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC announced the successful conclusion of the Payambar-e Azam 14 war game during which joint operations were carried out by missile units, vessels and drones from the IRGC Navy and missile, drone and radar units from the IRGC Aerospace Force.

It said the message of the drills to neighboring and friendly countries was peace and friendship as well as security for the region while the global arrogance received the message of the Iranian nation and Armed Forces’ preparedness, vigilance and steadfastness in the face of enemies’ plots and threats.

Iran will never initiate a war, but will give a decisive and crushing response to any action against the Islamic Republic as part of its defense strategy, the statement further read.

On the second day of the war game on Wednesday, the IRGC Aerospace Force successfully fired ballistic missiles hidden in camouflage deep under the ground.

The IRGC’s Sukhoi-22 fighter jets also destroyed targets on the Farur Island with winged bombs. A broad range of smart bombs were dropped to detonate the hypothetical enemy’s targets with great accuracy, as the targets have been designed on a much smaller scale than the actual size.

Satellite images taken by Iran’s homegrown ‘Noor’ (light) satellite that was launched into space in April have been used to evaluate the situation in the war game zone.
