Friday 31 July 2020 - 11:10

China Rejects Accusations of Hacking US Vaccine Developer Moderna

Earlier, Moderna confirmed to Reuters that it had been in contact with the FBI and was notified of the suspected “information reconnaissance activities” of the hackers, which allegedly took place last week.

Last week, the United States charged two Chinese nationals – Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi – of being engaged in computer intrusion campaigns, including in coronavirus-related research.

According to the Department of Justice, the two men targeted high tech manufacturing and medical equipment companies, civil and industrial engineering companies, solar energy firms, pharmaceuticals and defence contractors, among others.

Earlier this week, the National Institutes of Health said that US scientists had begun a phase three trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, developed by Moderna.
