Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to Belarus to Destabilize Situation

Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Thursday as "slander" claims that Russia could have tasked anyone with destabilizing the situation in Belarus ahead of the presidential election there.

"We are now seeing slanderous claims that some Russian organizations send people to Belarus to destabilize the situation there. Of course, this is nothing but slander. Russia and Belarus are the Union State, we are allies, we are the closest partners, so this is certainly out of question. Of course, it is necessary to clarify this incident with the Russians' detention. We hope we will receive information allowing us to understand the situation," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reported.Peskov's comment came amid a probe into over 30 Russians' possible involvement in preparations of terrorist attacks.The Belarusian government believes that the Russian citizens, detained on Wednesday, are members of the Wanger Group paramilitary organization, and some of them have taken part in hostilities in Donbass.