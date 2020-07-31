0
Friday 31 July 2020 - 12:18

Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port

Story Code : 877649
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said on Thursday that the first ship loaded with Iran's aquatic products left Chabahar for Thailand for the first time.

The shipment of non-edible fish was sent to the Indian port of Mundra via Chabahar, Aqayee said, and added that the cargo was unloaded at this port and loaded on another ship to continue its route to its final destination of Bangkok, Thailand.

Last week, Aqayee had announced that Iran’s largest ocean port witnessed increased operations for unloading staples despite a global outbreak of coronavirus that has affected trade activities across the world

"A ship carrying over 66,000 metric tons of sugar had docked at the port earlier in the day," Head of the local port authority in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Balouchestan Behrouz Aqayee said.

He said that the sugar cargo from Brazil is one of the largest docking at the port since last year when Iranian authorities allowed the port to become increasingly involved in processing large container ships.

Aqayee said that Chabahar, which is planned to become one of the largest and busiest ports in the region, had taken delivery of more than 560,000 tons of basic goods since late March and before the sugar cargo arrived from Brazil.

The Iranian government has been scrambling to get ahead of possible disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic as the global spread of the disease can hamper shipments of basic goods bound for the country.

Ports in Southern Iran have been operating at almost full capacity to process such shipments despite ravages caused by the pandemic.

The government has tasked Chabahar, which include two commercial ports of Shahid Behehshti and Shahdi Kalantari, to take delivery of at least 50 percent of cargoes for essential products.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
31 July 2020
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
31 July 2020
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
31 July 2020
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
30 July 2020
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
30 July 2020
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
30 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
29 July 2020
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020