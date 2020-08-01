Next Round of Iran-Ukraine Talks on Plane Crash Set for October

Islam Times - The next round of talks between Ukraine and Iran on compensation for a Ukrainian jet that crashed near Tehran in January is scheduled for October, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said.

Iranian and Ukrainian delegations held the first round of talks on Thursday in Kiev, with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calling them as “constructive”, Reuters reported.“The talks ended late last night. The talks lasted 11 hours. In general, they were constructive,” Kuleba said after meeting with the Iranian delegation.“There is agreement and understanding that the most transparent and unbiased investigation by Iran is needed,” he added.The Kiev-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.