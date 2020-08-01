0
Saturday 1 August 2020 - 07:10

US to Deploy at Least 1,000 Troops on Poland’s Eastern Border

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday the Pentagon will be sending home about 6,400 military personnel from Germany, and move nearly 5,600 to other NATO countries, including Italy and Belgium, barrons reported.

"At least 1,000 new soldiers will be deployed in our country," Blaszczak told the Jedynka public radio.

"We will have an American command in Poland. This command will manage the troops deployed along NATO's eastern flank," he said.

"It will be the most important center for ground forces in our region," he said, adding that Warsaw and Washington had sealed a deal for military cooperation.

"We will soon sign the final pact with the Americans."

The American pullout will cut the presence of US military personnel in Germany to around 24,000.

Esper has stressed that the action is part of his broader plan to reposition US military forces globally to better address the key threats from Russia and China.
