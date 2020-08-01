0
Saturday 1 August 2020 - 13:03

UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya

“Relations are not managed by threats and there is no place for colonialist delusions in this day and age,” Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.

Turkish media had reported the Turkish minister making remarks critical of the UAE’s actions over Libya.

The UAE, alongside Egypt and Russia, backs eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, whose militants have been battling the forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Turkey has stepped up support for the Tripoli government.
