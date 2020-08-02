Iraqi MP Reveals Saudi, UAE Plot to Free Terrorists from Al-Hout Prison

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia and the UAE have hatched plots to foment tensions in Thi Qar province in Southern Iraq to help the terrorists in Nasiriyah Central Prison (Al-Hout) to escape, an Iraqi lawmaker disclosed.

Abdul Amir Ta’eiban told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Saturday that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are striving to stir tensions and make the ground prepared for unrests and rallies in Thi Qar province to release the terrorists imprisoned in Al-Hout.He, meantime, said that keeping the terrorists in Al-Hout prison has heavy expenses for the Iraqi government.A senior official of the powerful Badr Organization in Iraq had warned in May that Washington and Riyadh had hatched new plots to reactivate the ISIL terrorist grpoup in the country.Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati told al-Ma’aloumeh that the US and Saudi Arabia are returning the fugitive ISIL members from Syria to Iraq.“The US and Saudi’s current support for the ISIL is similar to their support for the terrorists in 2014 and there are many concerns about the return of the ISIL and their terrorist attacks in Salahuddin, Kirkuk and al-Anbar,” he added.Also, in June, Iraqi millionaire businessman and politician Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi disclosed Saudi Arabia's interfering in the internal affairs of Iraq.