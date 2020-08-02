0
Sunday 2 August 2020 - 01:30

Iraqi MP Reveals Saudi, UAE Plot to Free Terrorists from Al-Hout Prison

Story Code : 877832
Iraqi MP Reveals Saudi, UAE Plot to Free Terrorists from Al-Hout Prison
Abdul Amir Ta’eiban told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Saturday that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are striving to stir tensions and make the ground prepared for unrests and rallies in Thi Qar province to release the terrorists imprisoned in Al-Hout.

He, meantime, said that keeping the terrorists in Al-Hout prison has heavy expenses for the Iraqi government.

A senior official of the powerful Badr Organization in Iraq had warned in May that Washington and Riyadh had hatched new plots to reactivate the ISIL terrorist grpoup in the country.

Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati told al-Ma’aloumeh that the US and Saudi Arabia are returning the fugitive ISIL members from Syria to Iraq.

“The US and Saudi’s current support for the ISIL is similar to their support for the terrorists in 2014 and there are many concerns about the return of the ISIL and their terrorist attacks in Salahuddin, Kirkuk and al-Anbar,” he added.

Also, in June, Iraqi millionaire businessman and politician Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi disclosed Saudi Arabia's interfering in the internal affairs of Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
31 July 2020
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
31 July 2020
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
31 July 2020
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
30 July 2020
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
30 July 2020
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
30 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
29 July 2020
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020