Russia Plans Mass Vaccination against Covid-19 Campaign in October
Story Code : 877883
Russian media quoted Mikhail Murashko as saying that doctors and teachers would be the first to receive the vaccine.
Reuters, citing anonymous sources, said Russia’s first potential vaccine would be approved by regulators this month.
Mr Murashko, quoted by Interfax news agency, said that the Gamaleya Institute, a research facility in Moscow, had finished clinical trials of a vaccine and that paperwork was being prepared to register it.
“We plan wider vaccinations for October,” he said, adding that teachers and doctors would be the first to receive it.