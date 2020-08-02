Russia Plans Mass Vaccination against Covid-19 Campaign in October

Islam Times - Russian health authorities are preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus in October, the health minister has said.

Russian media quoted Mikhail Murashko as saying that doctors and teachers would be the first to receive the vaccine.Reuters, citing anonymous sources, said Russia’s first potential vaccine would be approved by regulators this month.Mr Murashko, quoted by Interfax news agency, said that the Gamaleya Institute, a research facility in Moscow, had finished clinical trials of a vaccine and that paperwork was being prepared to register it.“We plan wider vaccinations for October,” he said, adding that teachers and doctors would be the first to receive it.