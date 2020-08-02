‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv

Islam Times - The Zionist military affairs editor at Maariv newspaper, Alon Ben David, said that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is victoriously observing ‘Israel’ which is taking all the alert measures on northern border in anticipation of the Resistance retaliation.

Ben David stressed that ‘Israel’ appears to be pleading Hezbollah to not open fire, adding that this confirms that Nasrallah has emerged victorious from this psychological warfare.On July 27, the Zionist enemy fabricated reports about alleged Hezbollah attack in the occupied Shebaa Farms, deeming that it came in the context of the response to Damascus raid.However, the Islamic Resistance issued a statement which refuted the Israeli reports and stressed that the enemy forces had unilaterally opened fire being under the tension caused the fear of Hezbollah potential attack.It is worth noting that Hezbollah struck a Zionist military vehicle in Avivim settlement on September 1, 2019, in response to an Israeli air raid on Damascus countryside which claimed the two Resistance martyrs Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher.