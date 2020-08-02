0
Sunday 2 August 2020 - 12:12

More Behind-the-Scenes Details of 2006 July War

Story Code : 877895
More Behind-the-Scenes Details of 2006 July War
In the second part of an interview with Al-Manar’s Panorama of Victory, Khalil said another heated meeting took place between him and then-Prime Minister Fuad Siniora during the 33-day-war, noting that Speaker Nabih Berri was present at the meeting.

Negotiations

“Siniora repeatedly said during the war that Shebaa Farms were not Lebanese and that the UN Security Council should discuss this issue.”

Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s advisor said he had a meeting with a Lebanese security official, close to Al-Mustaqbal Party, during the war, noting that the official tried to raise the issue of Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) which has been looking into the 2005 bombing which killed former Prime Minister martyr Rafiq Hariri.

“I asked the official about the relation between the war and the STL. He also offered that Hezbollah must hand over its heavy weapons and that multinational forces must be deployed at the border between Lebanon and Syria in exchange for cessation of hostilities,” Khalil said, stressing that Hezbollah categorically rejected that offer.

Meanwhile, Khalil revealed that in one day of the war Speaker Berri voiced concern over some reports, noting that Sayyed Nasrallah at time told him to inform the speaker that the situation of Resistance fighters in battlefields of the southern towns was excellent.

“Speaker Berri told the Americans that there was no problem to raise the number of UNIFIL forces in south Lebanon, but that he stressed that amending their task was out of question.”

Syria’s Support and Martyr Suleimani

Talking about support by the Arab Syrian Republic, Khalil stressed that all military supplies including missiles and especially Kornet missiles did not stop during the war.

“Syrian official did not abandon the Lebanese Resistance. Missiles from both Iran and Syrian Army were transferred to Hezbollah during the war. They didn’t hesitate to supply the resistanc with game-changing weapons.”

Remembering former Head of IRGC’s Quds Force martyr General Qassem Suleimani, Khalil said the top Iranian general was in Lebanon during the 33-day war, noting that he played a major role in the battlefield.

“After the war was over, Russia offered Sayyed Nasrallah a gift in which it voiced satisfaction with the good results of the Russian-made Kornet missiles, which were used by Resistance fighters against Israeli tanks especially in Hujeir Valley.”
Related Stories
Conspiracy Theorist-in-Chief
Islam Times - Donald Trump’s indulgence in conspiracy theories is running amok. The latest is his speculation that a 75-year-old man who had his skull split open by police was a “provocateur”....
Comment


Featured Stories
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
31 July 2020
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
31 July 2020
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
31 July 2020
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
30 July 2020