0
Sunday 2 August 2020 - 12:45

Yemen Army Downs US RQ20 Spy Drone over Jizan: Spokesman

Story Code : 877899
Yemen Army Downs US RQ20 Spy Drone over Jizan: Spokesman
“The air defenses managed to shoot down an US RQ20 drone in the airspace of Haradh district off Jizan by an appropriate weapon,” A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Gen. Saree said in a statement, according to al-Masirah.

The AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma is a small, battery powered, American hand-launched unmanned aircraft system produced by AeroVironment based in California. Primary mission is surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera.

Yemeni forces have managed to down numerous US-made drones in recent years, notably destroying a US-operated advanced MQ-9 Reaper attack drone in August 2019.

The US has been a major backer of Saudi Arabia ever since it formed a military coalition campaign against Yemen in March 2015 in a bid to bring the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) published says that 100,000 civilians have been killed since the onset of the conflict.
Related Stories
Obama ‘heartened’ by anti-Trump protests, spokesman says
Islam Times - Former US President Barack Obama is “heartened” by protests, taking place against President Donald Trump’s recent ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
31 July 2020
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
31 July 2020
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
31 July 2020
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
30 July 2020