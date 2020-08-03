0
Monday 3 August 2020 - 00:23

Syria Condemns Agreement between Qasad Militia and U.S. Oil Company on Stealing Syrian Oil

Story Code : 877973
Syria Condemns Agreement between Qasad Militia and U.S. Oil Company on Stealing Syrian Oil
In a statement to SANA on Sunday, a Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the agreement signed between Qasad “SDF” militia and a U.S. oil company to steal the Syrian oil under the sponsorship and support of the U.S. administration.

The source affirmed that this agreement is considered as an integrated and aggravated theft and it can be only described as a deal between thieves who are stealing and thieves who are buying, and it constitutes an assault against Syria’s sovereignty, and a continuation of the U.S. hostile approach towards Syria which is represented in stealing the resources of the Syrian people and hindering the efforts exerted by the Syrian state for rebuilding what has been destroyed by terrorism which is mostly backed by the U.S. administration itself.

The source added “Syria considers this agreement null and void and has no legal effect and it warns again that such despicable acts express the approach of those client militias which have accepted to be a cheap puppet in the hands of the U.S. occupation.”

The source asserted that those hired militias realize that the brutal American occupation will inevitably disappear and that it will be defeated like the terrorist groups which the Syrian state has been able to defeat as the Syrians are able to protect their resources and to preserve the unity of their country’s territories and people.
