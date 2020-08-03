0
Monday 3 August 2020 - 00:30

Iran to Pursue US Harassment of Iranian Airliner at UN

Abolfazl Amouei noted that the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting on Sunday evening on the various aspects of US harassment of the Iranian airliner in the presence of officials from Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Mahan Airlines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“This violation is contrary to the international regulations in several respects. Firstly, the illegal presence of US forces in Syrian airspace and territory, which does not give them the right to intercept aircraft. Secondly, flight safety, as a basic principle of aviation law, has been violated. Thirdly, the approach of American fighters has been quite unprofessional and dangerous,” he added.

He quoted the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs as saying that the issue will further be pursued through the UN Secretary-General.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on July 23. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.
