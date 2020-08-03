0
Monday 3 August 2020 - 10:14

Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported on Sunday that the device had been discovered on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Houneh, which lies in Jezzine district.

The small-sized device was equipped with a GPS equipment as well as a high-precision sensor to measure humidity and temperature. 

On Saturday, the Israeli military flew a reconnaissance balloon over Southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that the device was sent over the small Southern village of Hula. It flew for a quarter.

Back on July 26, Israel said one of its drones had come down in Lebanese territory.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported at the time that the drone crashed after it experienced a technical failure.

Also on Sunday, Lebanese Defense Minister Zeina Akar said Lebanon reserves the right to resist Israeli occupation and the Lebanese Army is ready to respond to any act of aggression.

Akar, in remarks published by the London-based Arabic-language al-Quds al-Arabi daily newspaper, condemned Israeli forces over firing dozens of shells into and around the occupied Shebaa Farms on July 27.

She added that the attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty was dangerous “especially as the [UN] Security Council will soon discuss renewing the tasks of UNIFIL (the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon).”

The army, she said, is “highly prepared and fully ready to defend Lebanon and its security and stability, and [that] this has been proved more than once.”
