Monday 3 August 2020 - 11:11

‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza

The attacks targeted west of Deir al-Balah city, according to a report by RT Arabic.

A military base belonging to Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has also been hit by three rockets fired from the ‘Israeli’ warplanes, Zionist media claimed.

The sound of several explosions has also been heard from east of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza Strip, the outlet reported.

The attacks came shortly after the Zionist military claimed its iron dome air system has intercepted a rocket fired from the besieged enclave towards the occupied territories. 

Gaza has been under ‘Israeli’ occupation siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

The Tel Aviv apartheid regime has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.
