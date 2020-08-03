Second ‘Israeli’ Cabinet Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - An ‘Israeli’ Cabinet minister said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the second minister in the Zionist entity to contract the virus.

Rafi Peretz tweeted late Saturday that he received a positive result after being tested the previous day.Peretz is the second Zionist minister to have been infected with the virus. The Zionist entity’s former health minister, Yaakov Litzman, also contracted it and later recovered.Zionist media reported that contact tracing was being conducted to determine whether Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other legislators would need to self-isolate following Peretz’ diagnosis.The occupation entity is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases after having largely contained an earlier outbreak in the spring.