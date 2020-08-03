0
Monday 3 August 2020 - 12:01

WH Experts Say US Coronavirus ’Extraordinarily Widespread’

Story Code : 878086
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some parts of the country and the public health officials are trying to work with governors to tailor responses for each state.

“We are in a new phase,” said Dr. Deborah Birx. “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread” in rural as well as urban areas.

“To everybody who lives in a rural area: You are not immune or protected from this virus,” Birx said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Birx, the White House task force coordinator, said people living in multigenerational households in an area that is experiencing an outbreak should wear masks inside the home to protect the elderly or those with underlying conditions.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant Health and Human Services secretary, also stressed the importance of wearing masks.

“If we don’t do that, and if we don’t limit the indoor crowded spaces, the virus will continue to run,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“We are very concerned and this is a very serious point.”

The coronavirus, which first appeared in China, has infected 4.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 155,000 Americans, according to a Reuters tally.

Birx said federal officials have been working on individual reports for each state examining community trends and hospital records. “Each of these responses have to be dramatically tailored,” she said.

She said what she witnessed as she visited 14 states over the last three weeks gave her cause for concern.
