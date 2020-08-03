0
Monday 3 August 2020 - 12:55

Beijing Opposed to Any US Action against Chinese Software Firms

Story Code : 878098
Beijing Opposed to Any US Action against Chinese Software Firms
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US violates the market economy's rules by generalizing the concept of national security and making presumptions of guilt and threatening relevant companies without any evidence، CGTN reported.

The remark came after Pompeo told in a Fox News interview on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will take action in the coming days concerning a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese government.

Speaking at a daily briefing on Monday، Wang also told reporters that China hopes the US can stop politicizing economic and trade issues، as well as its discriminatory policies to provide an open، fair، just and non-discriminatory business environment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020