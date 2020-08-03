Beijing Opposed to Any US Action against Chinese Software Firms

Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said it firmly opposed any US actions against Chinese software companies after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will shortly take action against Chinese firms.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US violates the market economy's rules by generalizing the concept of national security and making presumptions of guilt and threatening relevant companies without any evidence، CGTN reported.The remark came after Pompeo told in a Fox News interview on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will take action in the coming days concerning a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese government.Speaking at a daily briefing on Monday، Wang also told reporters that China hopes the US can stop politicizing economic and trade issues، as well as its discriminatory policies to provide an open، fair، just and non-discriminatory business environment.